Tigers play for top four on charity day

ON TARGET: Granville's Cody Birt looks to score a goal against Bayside Strikers earlier this season. Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: It will be Granville Football Club's most important day of the year tomorrow.

The club's Wide Bay League 2 team is in a fight for the finals. They will face second-placed Across The Waves at the Tigers' Canning Park home at 3pm. Granville must win if it is to secure a place in the top four.

A loss will allow Tinana or Sunbury the chance to leapfrog the Tigers into the finals.

It is the club's annual charity day. The Granville v Emergency Services clash will be played directly after the WBL2 clash.

This year's charity is the Coen Ashton Foundation, in honour of nationally recognised organ donation advocate Coen Ashton, who died last year aged just 20. The club has raised money for Hamish Halley and Deaf Services Queensland in previous years.