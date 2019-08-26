Tigers roar in hockey final

Fraser Coast League Men's Hockey - Granville (orange) v Hervey Bay Brothers (blue) - Granville came away with the goods in a 6-2 win over Hervey Bay Brothers.

HOCKEY:In front of a large crowd, clubs from Maryborough and Hervey Bay Hockey Associations battled for Fraser Coast bragging rights.

Granville proved too strong in the division one men's final defeating Hervey Bay Brothers 6-2.

Granville captain Cameron Baker was proud of his team's effort in winning the match.

"Every premiership means a lot," he said.

"We have a good mix of experienced and young players who have been working well over the past few seasons."

The Granville team is not resting on their laurels with one match remaining in their season.

"We take on Brothers/Roos in the Maryborough final this weekend," Baker said.

In the division two final, BroRoos were victorious over Magpies 3-2.

In the women's division one final Wallaroos won 3-1 over Tinana while in division two the Granville club secured their second premiership winning 2-1 over Brothers.