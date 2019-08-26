Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast League Men's Hockey - Granville (orange) v Hervey Bay Brothers (blue) - Granville came away with the goods in a 6-2 win over Hervey Bay Brothers.
Fraser Coast League Men's Hockey - Granville (orange) v Hervey Bay Brothers (blue) - Granville came away with the goods in a 6-2 win over Hervey Bay Brothers. Cody Fox
Hockey

Tigers roar in hockey final

BRENDAN BOWERS
Cody Fox
by and
26th Aug 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY:In front of a large crowd, clubs from Maryborough and Hervey Bay Hockey Associations battled for Fraser Coast bragging rights.

Granville proved too strong in the division one men's final defeating Hervey Bay Brothers 6-2.

Granville captain Cameron Baker was proud of his team's effort in winning the match.

"Every premiership means a lot," he said.

"We have a good mix of experienced and young players who have been working well over the past few seasons."

The Granville team is not resting on their laurels with one match remaining in their season.

"We take on Brothers/Roos in the Maryborough final this weekend," Baker said.

In the division two final, BroRoos were victorious over Magpies 3-2.

In the women's division one final Wallaroos won 3-1 over Tinana while in division two the Granville club secured their second premiership winning 2-1 over Brothers.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
brothers hockey club fc sport fraser coast hockey granville hockey club local sport magpies hockey club tinana hockey wallaroos hockey
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    High-flying new job for sacked Fraser Coast council CEO

    premium_icon High-flying new job for sacked Fraser Coast council CEO

    News Then in February 2017, a special meeting of the council voted in favour of removing Ms Desmond from her position

    Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

    premium_icon Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

    News The transfer of the dingoes has caused some controversy.

    REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

    News Mr Loft was unceremoniously sacked from his job last year

    55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    premium_icon 55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    News Second bus called in to pick up students

    • 26th Aug 2019 8:36 AM