Tight Coast rental market an investor's dream

58 Royal Dr, Kawungan sold for $489,000 to become one of the top properties on the Coast market last week.

58 Royal Dr, Kawungan sold for $489,000 to become one of the top properties on the Coast market last week. Jessica Lamb

THE Fraser Coast's consistently tight rental market is a calling card for those looking for investment properties.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland's Fraser Coast chair Damian Raxach said Hervey Bay's consistently low vacancy rate across about the past five quarters was attractive.

"Maryborough is a little bit more sporadic and a little bit more dramatic," he said.

"Although it moved around, both cities are consistently under 2.5 per cent, which is considered tight.

"There are other factors for investors to consider, not just vacancy rates because they can change but it is a key factor to look at."

Mr Raxach explained one of the reasons people hadn't brught investment properties in higher numbers in the past was the perceived lack of capital growth.

"But now with a proactive council and with the Hervey Bay and Maryborough CBDs being rejuvenated, investors can really see the potential for price growth, which is a good reason to consider the Fraser Coast for investment properties again," he said.

One of the highest sale prices on the Fraser Coast market in the last week was 58 Royal Dr at Kawungan.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $489,000 after spending 134 days on the market.

The 608sq m land was valued in June 2018 for $150,000 and the home last sold in January 2015 for $160,000.

A property at 25 Thompson Rd in Gundiah sold for $715,000, topping the region's market last week.

TOP 10 REPORTED FRASER COAST SALES IN THE LAST WEEK

1. 25 Thompson Rd, Gundiah $715,000

2. 58 Royal Dr, Kawungan $489,000

3. 8 Mcintyre Ct, Urraween $459,000

4. 7 Kavui St, Kawungan $432,500

5. 4 Merrilyn Ct, Urangan $430,000

6. 2 Patanava La, Point Vernon $415,000

7. 56 Springvale Rd, Tinana $412,000

8. 12 Clearwater Cr, Toogoom $386,000

9. 1 Abbey Ct, Kawungan $382,000

10. 17 Albion Rd, Island Plantation $380,000