TikTok scandal hits elite private school

A social media prank has taken a dangerous turn after a group of students filmed themselves driving a car with an apparent 13-year-old behind the wheel.

A social media prank has taken a dangerous turn after a group of students filmed themselves driving a car with an apparent 13-year-old behind the wheel.

Three girls barely in their teens from a prestigious Toorak private school have filmed and uploaded a video of them brazenly driving through a McDonald's Drive Thru.

But, in a surprising twist, St Catherine's School has told the Herald Sun that the girls, thought to be no older than 13, were "under the supervision of a family guardian" at the time.

Two of the girls are wearing the St Catherine's summer school uniform. One is wearing a Portsea T-shirt and what was thought to be another girl, but according to the school is the 'guardian', is in the back seat where they can be heard but not seen.

The unlicensed teen driver is wearing a St Cath's uniform. They have placed emojis over the school's emblem but it is still visible as they move around during the carpool karaoke.

No one is wearing a seat belt.

The incriminating video was uploaded to social media platform TikTok by one of the girls but the video has subsequently been deleted.

After the Herald Sun made inquiries to the school and one of the girls' mother, the account was deleted.

St Catherine's deputy principal Mr Robert Marshall has confirmed the incident in a one paragraph statement.

"The school is aware of an isolated incident that occurred outside of school hours involving three students. This incident occurred while they were under the supervision of a family guardian. As this remains a private matter for the families involved, the school will not comment any further at this time," Mr Marshall said.

In the clip, the girls are seen at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Melbourne’s south-east. Picture: TikTok

Under VicRoads' rules, learner drivers need to be 16 before they can apply for a learner's permit and need to be supervised by a driver who has a full and current licence, who is required to sit in the front seat.

"When learning to drive we recommend you only have your supervising driver with you, until you get more practice. When you both agree you're ready, you can start to practise with passengers if they're not distracting you from driving," according to VicRoads.

The school demands fees of around $35,000 a year for Year 8.

It shows the girls driving into what appears to be McDonald's Prahran in Malvern Rd. It is unclear what day the video was filmed.

The girls are heard to give the teen driver instructions. They are looking at the camera on the dashboard, gesticulating with hands over their faces in a show of exaggerated fear.

"Guys, I know how to drive. I am not even pressing the pedal because I don't need to," the driver says.

"Brake, brake, brake," the passengers chorus.

"I don't need to brake yet," the driver responds.

You can hear the drive thru attendant ask the girls:

"What can I get for you today?"

The hungry girls respond with a chant that has been doing the rounds on social media.

"Can I get a Big Mac, super serve of fries, why are you staring at me please go get my apple pies," they sang.

A trio of students all sat in the front of the student-driven car. Picture: TikTok

They then go on to order four Big Macs, 20 chicken nuggets, three large chips, one McFlurry, five apple pies and one chocolate milk shake.

"Was that a medium?" the drive-thru assistant replied.

The video then ends.

In total, the order comes in just under $70. It is unclear what happened next.

The video comes after explosive revelations in the Herald Sun over the weekend of bullying conduct by girls at school camp in October, last year.

The misconduct included making a girl drink her own urine. The school confirmed that the girls involved in those incidents, which also involved smearing blood on a wall, were dealt with.

In this separate incident the girl who posted the Tik Toks is a regular on the social media platform which allows users to share lip synching to songs and dances and upload the videos.

The budding filmmaker, who uploaded the video, has had nearly 11,500 likes on her content.

She has previously posted videos of the girls "driving" but they are clearly fake.

The duty manager at McDonald's, in Prahran, said she was not aware of any incident at the store.

She added that staff did not ask drivers for their licence when they ordered via the drive thru lane.

Victoria Police said it would need more specific details of the time and the date of the alleged incident.

The school was contacted and sought written questions, but did not respond as to whether the girls would be dealt with at school, if the school was doing enough to educate students about the perils of social media and if the girls were involved in any other wrongdoing at the prestigious school.

claire.heaney@news.com.au