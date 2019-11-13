Menu
Curly Tatnell, owner and general manager of DTM timber.
Timber boss on losing property in national park fire

Nancy Bates
13th Nov 2019 11:32 AM
RAY “Curly” Tatnell believes understanding is growing in government circles about the need to change the management of national parks.

“They are looking at what is happening in national parks they have locked up,” he said.

Instead of becoming pre-European pristine environments, national parks around Australia had become havens for exploding numbers of feral animals such as wild cats and pigs.

Exotic weeds flourished and added to the dangerous understoreys, leading to fierce fires that scorched the earth.

Mr Tatnell, a leading figure in Maryborough’s timber industry, said a timber property he owned near Casino had been razed this year by a wildfire that roared out of a neighbouring national park.

“No maintenance had been done in that national park for 25 years and now everything’s gone,” he said.

“My block is burnt out. Six and eight inch saplings that had been growing strongly have been burnt all the way to the ground and the fire has gone right into the roots. It will be 30 years before the land will recover.”

