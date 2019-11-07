Timber boss praises M’boro MP for ‘common sense’

A TWO-YEAR delay to the introduction of the State Government’s proposed hardwood forestry legislation would give heart to timber millers and workers in the Wide Bay Burnett, Ray “Curly” Tatnell said yesterday.

“The two-year extension is not the solution but it gives us time to work out how to ensure our mills can stay viable with their full allocation of timber supply,” Mr Tatnell, owner of DTM Timber, said.

He said he had never encountered such support for timber from a Labor government as he was now experiencing with the Queensland Government.

“In the past, Labor has been anti-logging and had a lock-it-up mentality but it has been very refreshing to sit around the table with this Labor Government and have a conversation based on common sense and understanding,” Mr Tatnell said.

He said he was optimistic a satisfactory solution could be reached because of the encouraging attitude of the State Government senior officers and ministers.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Director of DTM Timber Raymond (Curly) Tatnell.

“Due respect should be given to Labor Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. I believe he is doing a fantastic job both for timber and Maryborough,” Mr Tatnell said.

“He understands timber and its importance to our region and he’s fought really hard for us.

“A lot of things would not have happened without Bruce and the extraordinary energy he puts into fighting for Maryborough.

“He’s made it easy for us to talk to ministers and others, and have conversations based on common sense.”

Mr Tatnell said he hoped the extension to 2026 would help establish what timber was available and lead to a sensible solution.

“Two years is nothing in terms of planning in the timber industry but it gives us time to sit down with governments, unions, environmentalists and others to work out a plan that will give the security we need going forward,” he said.

“No one really knows how much timber is available at this stage and what has been locked up in national parks and that has created a lot of uncertainty for our workers.”