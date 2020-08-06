TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

HYNE FACTORY: (L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Stakeholder Investment Manager/ Executive Director of Hyne Timber James Hyne, State Development Minister Kate Jones and Hyne Timber CEO Jon Kleinschmidt officially open the factory. Photo: Stuart Fast

HYNE TIMBER’S new timber laminate factory smells of cut wood, glue and fresh opportunity for the company.

The new Maryborough factory was officially opened by State Development Minister Kate Jones and CEO of Hyne Jon Kleinschmidt.

Mr Kleinschmidt said the new development made producing timber laminate safer and increased production by 400 per cent.

This meant 40 new jobs were created around Queensland to cover the distribution and transportation of the goods.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time, with all the restrictions because of the coronavirus, people are looking for Australian supply chains,” he said.

“Products from the factory will supply building sites front Cairns to Melbourne and beyond.”

The factory could soon export to New Zealand and possibly South East Asia.

Ms Jones said the timber produced in the new factory would help the construction industry recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a great example of why it is so important that we partner with the private sector to create jobs in regional Queensland,” she said.

“Our strategy is about how we keep and build jobs … so they are sustainable and competitive into the future.”

“It's a very proud day for everyone here.”