Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HYNE FACTORY: (L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Stakeholder Investment Manager/ Executive Director of Hyne Timber James Hyne, State Development Minister Kate Jones and Hyne Timber CEO Jon Kleinschmidt officially open the factory. Photo: Stuart Fast
HYNE FACTORY: (L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, Stakeholder Investment Manager/ Executive Director of Hyne Timber James Hyne, State Development Minister Kate Jones and Hyne Timber CEO Jon Kleinschmidt officially open the factory. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

Stuart Fast
6th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HYNE TIMBER’S new timber laminate factory smells of cut wood, glue and fresh opportunity for the company.

The new Maryborough factory was officially opened by State Development Minister Kate Jones and CEO of Hyne Jon Kleinschmidt.

Mr Kleinschmidt said the new development made producing timber laminate safer and increased production by 400 per cent.

This meant 40 new jobs were created around Queensland to cover the distribution and transportation of the goods.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time, with all the restrictions because of the coronavirus, people are looking for Australian supply chains,” he said.

“Products from the factory will supply building sites front Cairns to Melbourne and beyond.”

The factory could soon export to New Zealand and possibly South East Asia.

Ms Jones said the timber produced in the new factory would help the construction industry recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a great example of why it is so important that we partner with the private sector to create jobs in regional Queensland,” she said.

“Our strategy is about how we keep and build jobs … so they are sustainable and competitive into the future.”

“It's a very proud day for everyone here.”

HYNE FACTORY: (L) State Development Minister Kate Jones, State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Stakeholder Investment Manager/ Executive Director of Hyne Timber James Hyne inspect the timber produced at the new factory. Photo: Stuart Fast
HYNE FACTORY: (L) State Development Minister Kate Jones, State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Stakeholder Investment Manager/ Executive Director of Hyne Timber James Hyne inspect the timber produced at the new factory. Photo: Stuart Fast
bruce saunders hyne timber kate jones maryborough businesses
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        Premium Content Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        News State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has spent two days in Hervey Bay

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        Premium Content PREMIER: Second wave would cost state $4B

        News Qld coronavirus: Annastacia Palaszczuk to provide COVID-19 update