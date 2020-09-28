Menu
Hyne Timber has reacted to Timber Queensland’s vision to grow the timber industry in the state. Photo: File
News

TIMBER JOBS: Wood chiefs want to cut new deals with State

Stuart Fast
28th Sep 2020 3:00 AM
TIMBER QUEENSLAND has outlined its vision for growing the industry and a wishlist ahead of the state election.

CEO Mick Stephens said one of the key electorates for forest production and growth was Maryborough.

“Timber Queensland has identified five broad policy areas for Government to act: resource security; regional industry development; building and construction sector procurement; environmental recognition and innovation and research,” Mr Stephens said.

TQ is calling on state leaders to reduce red tape and create an investment environment for industry to generate an extra $300 million in output and create more than 2000 additional jobs across regional Queensland.

It wants to implement local procurement criteria and policies for State-led construction projects, to support local timber suppliers and manufacturers.

Hyne Timber Strategic Relations Manager Katie Fowden, said the local company supported Timber Queensland’s election vision.

“Hyne Timber values fair and competitive avenues to apply for Government support which create and retain jobs, drive innovation, support the regional economy and support renewable solutions,” she said.

Hyne also wants an end to waste code processes which Ms Fowden labelled as archaic given treated timber waste currently had to go to landfill.

“This could be recycled or used as biofuel but the end of waste code processes are slow and need to be accelerated,” she said.

“Last month, we welcomed Minister Kate Jones and state member, Bruce Saunders’ support to officially open our new Glue Laminated Timber plant in Maryborough, supplying sustainable construction solutions for both residential and commercial construction.”

