TIMBER! M'boro wood industry on its way up

MARYBOROUGH could once again be known as the Timber City as local wood continues to bring new life to the region's crippled manufacturing industry.

Plans for a new timber fire station, which will use manufactured and engineered wood products developed locally, is the latest nod to the town's historic timber industry.

The latest project is a partnership between Hyne Timber and includes the University of Queensland, Hutchinson Builders, architectural firm Baber Studio and engineered timber provider XLam.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said Maryborough was on its way to becoming a showcase for contemporary-engineered timber construction.

"Timber was an important aspect in the development of Maryborough and we could again be among the market leaders in the development of timber buildings through innovative, engineered timber,” Cr Loft said.

In January, the Fraser Coast Regional Council was one of the first councils in Queensland to adopt a wood encouragement policy, urging developers to consider wood as the first-choice construction material in all new and refurbishment projects.

Last year, four additional workers were for the Wade Sawmill through the State Government's Back to Work program.

The project comes in light of the National Construction Code being changed to allow for timber constructions up to eight storeys in height.

Hyne Timber's Katie Fowden said Maryborough had the advantage of being able to have plantation and manufacturing facilities on a local level.

"Maryborough was once a leader in timber construction and while that is now far from the case, we have the advantage of plantation and manufacturing on our doorstep, partnered with a leading university, UQ, to truly drive innovation,” Ms Fowden said.

"We are networked to benefit from the learnings of Europe, America and Canada to drive the necessary social and regulatory changes required here.”