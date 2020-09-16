TIMBER TLC: Why popular bridge is getting a makeover

Deteriorating timber boards on the Stevenson-Mathison Footbridge within Pier Park at Urangan will be replaced with recycled wood plastic composite decking.

RECYCLING will play a major role in ensuring the safety of a Hervey Bay footbridge.

Fraser Coast Councillor Zane O'Keefe said work on the $150,000 project, funded through the State Government's COVID Works for Queensland program, would start on Wednesday.

"The 14-year-old decking is being replaced because its surface has deteriorated, resulting in safety issues," Cr O'Keefe said.

"Built in October 2006, the timber is now rough and splintered."

This Stevenson-Mathison footbridge project was identified for completion as a result of inspections carried out as part of the council's ongoing asset inspection program.

Cr O'Keefe said the footbridge would be closed and pedestrians directed to use the footpath on the opposite side of Pier Street while the replacement works were in progress.

"Council understands there may be some inconvenience to pedestrians who normally use the King Street end of Pier Park but everything possible will be done to minimise any disruptions.

"We thank pedestrians for their patience while this important project is in progress.

"The result will improve safety for everyone who uses the footbridge."

Cr O'Keefe said the Australian manufacturer of sustainable wood plastic composite products, Advanced Plastic Recycling, was supplying the new decking.

The project is expected to be completed in November, subject to weather conditions.