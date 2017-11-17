Timber training centre tipped for M'boro

A major boost to the Maryborough timber industry has been proposed.

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has proposed a new timber centre to help skill up workers for the region's timber industry.

The centre, which would be a joint project between the State Government and private timber enterprises, would help teach workers the necessary skills like operating machinery, loading and truck driving, to work in Maryborough's timber mills and factories.

Mr Saunders said the proposal would help address the shortage of trained timber workers in the Heritage City.

"It will be an economic boost to the town, having the centre to train people here and help them get local jobs," Mr Saunders said.

But Maryborough's One Nation candidate James Hansen said more assurances need to be given to industry rather than promises of a new academy.

"There needs to be a lot more planning, there are a lot of jobs that depend upon this industry," Mr Hansen said.

Strategic relations manager of Hyne Timber Katie Fowden said any initiatives to support the forestry industry's growth were positive.

" (It's) the start of the supply chain which feeds into the Fraser Coast economy through thousands of jobs and services directly and indirectly," Ms Fowden said.