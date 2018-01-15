Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New timber training centre to skill jobseekers

SKILLING WOKERS: A timber training centre will open in Maryborough.
SKILLING WOKERS: A timber training centre will open in Maryborough. Adam Hourigan
Annie Perets
by

A TIMBER company will open a training centre in Maryborough after struggling to fill vacant positions because of unqualified applicants.

Sunchip Group managing director Mark Blackberry said roles offering a yearly salary of $80,000 and a work-life balance were difficult to fill.

"We are really struggling to find forestry workers as there are not enough skilled people to drive our machines," Mr Blackberry said.

"The timber industry is sustainable and we are needing more people to realise that.

"Some of the machines cost $1 million each, and we need to be confident in the people driving them."

The training centre, which hopes to skill people for the timber industry, is predicted to open halfway through this year.

It will also offer courses in mechanics.

Mr Blackberry said the shortage of skilled timber workers was a national trend, and those who train-up in Maryborough could also take postings in other parts of the country.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the difficulty to fill positions in certain industries due to local workers not possessing qualifications is was one of the reasons why the Wide Bay region has some of the country's worst unemployment rates.

"We have to re-skill people, and get people skilled," Mr Saunders said.

"One of the problems we have is when jobs come up, nobody has the skills."

Mr Saunders, who helped secure a new timber fire station that will be built in Howard this year, envisions the timber industry to be an even more vital player for the Maryborough economy moving forward.

"We are planning to also expand the laundry (Wide Bay Group Linen Services), which is for unskilled workers, to eventually double what it is now," he said.

"And biofuels is going to be huge.

"We'll need extra people to grow more cane, workers at the mill and the agriculture industry."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bruce saunders fcindustry fraser coast maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bay cop to retire after lifelong career in police force

Bay cop to retire after lifelong career in police force

LOOKING at a photo of himself as a fresh faced 15-year-old , Senior Constable Bob Groves says: 'I can't believe they let that guy be a cop.'

Family's heartbreak after horror crash kills young Coast man

TRAGIC LOSS: Noosa man Samuel King, aged 21.

Family heartbroken at tragic loss of young Noosa man

Where you stand on smoker rights...

Readers have their say on smokers rights.

'I personally have NO tolerance for smoking around another human.'

UPDATE: Fire breaks out in empty property

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Crews are currently on scene.

Local Partners