START OF SOMETHING NEW: Dignitaries and Hyne officials turn the first sod at the site that will become Hyne Timber's glue laminated plant by the end of the year.
News

TIMBER TURNING POINT: Sod turned for new M'boro plant

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Jan 2019 8:30 AM


THE first sod being turned on this patch of dirt marks the start of a bold new future for the timber industry in Maryborough.

By the end of the year, the lot near Hyne Timber's existing plant in the Maryborough Industrial Estate will be home to a new glue laminated timber plant.

First revealed in October last year, the plant will focus on the production of glue laminated timber for use in construction projects across Australia.

Partly funded by the State Government's Regional Growth fund, construction is expected to start in the next few weeks.

Hyne Timber CEO Jon Kleinschmidt said the factory would be a "game changer” due to the popularity of glue laminated timber in the construction industry.

He said the internal columns, purlins, girts and rafters would all be made out of glue laminated timber.

"A lack of competitive Australian supply options has prevented many projects from using glue laminated timber,” Mr Kleinschmidt said.

"Increased capability here... will be a very positive area of growth for Maryborough.”

Acting Premier Cameron Dick said Hyne Timber had been an important part of Queensland for more than a century and the announcement would be "a great story for the future of manufacturing”.

"We want to back Hyne Timber's vision to be a global exporter and to be a global player when it comes to glue laminated timber,” he said.

