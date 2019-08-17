Timber workers to fight for future at Maryborough rally

A RALLY is set to be held at Granville on Sunday to fight for the future of the hardwood timber industry.

The event will start at 11.30am at Granville Soccer Club, with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Michael Stephens, the chief executive of Timber Queensland in attendance.

DTM Timber workers will join the Granville rally on August 18, targeting what organiser Sam Slack from Slacks Hardwood called "very regressive" proposed State Government reforms to the Code of Practice for Native Forest Management.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said any conclusions drawn at this stage were premature.

"The State Government is reviewing the code and will be seeking feedback on a draft in the second half of 2019," he said.

"While respecting industry I will have a strong view on this. I am disappointed they have chosen to put the cart before the horse by venting their anger publicly on a self-accessible code that has not yet been finalised."

Mr Lynham said some of the goals of the review included preventing loss of biodiversity and maintaining land and water values.

The rally was also intended to highlight the positive aspects of the timber industry, which supports thousands of Queensland people and their families and is a sustainable building product.

A statement from the Private Forestry Service Queensland said the loss of a further 60,000mÂ³ from private native forests on top of the 40,000 mÂ³ from State forests would result in the closure of at least 20 of the 40 existing mills in southern Queensland.

It said the alternative to growing hardwood was importing it from the Solomon Islands and West Papua and Papua New Guinea.