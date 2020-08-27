Time at home, travel turns tap on plumbing jobs

WHEN the COVID-19 crisis hit, Steve Holman feared for his fledgling plumbing business but it soon became clear there was a silver lining.

More people staying at home meant more people noticing the need for their plumbing to be looked at.

As a result, Holman Plumbing & Gas, which celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, is booming and its owner is grateful for local support in what has been a devastating time for many businesses.

"The first four to six weeks was eerie as no one knew what was going to happen, but after that, business just boomed," he said.

"We're getting in excess of 14 to 15 jobs daily.

"Work has easily increased 40 per cent from this time last year."

Mr Holman said he was mainly called out to perform general plumbing maintenance, bathroom renovations and hot water machine repairs.

"I've spoken to other people in the plumbing industry and we're all just flat out," he said.

"We're starting to get a lot of repeat customers, a lot of referral customers, its been welcomed really well."

Mr Holman also said he had been servicing gas fittings in caravans with call-outs averaging six to seven per day.

"There's been massive demand because no one is allowed to travel overseas, everyone's travelling around the state," he said.