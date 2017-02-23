33°
Time to axe Sunday penalty rates?

Mark Furler
| 23rd Feb 2017 7:11 AM
Would more businesses open on Sunday if penalty rates were cut?
Would more businesses open on Sunday if penalty rates were cut? Donna Jones

MORE shops, cafes, and restaurants could be open on Sundays if the Fair Work Commission cuts penalty rates.

But the move could also hit the hip pockets of thousands of hospitality workers, many of whom struggle to make ends meet on limited casual hours.

The arguments are pretty simple.

Give workers more hours and they will be better off.

Opening shops for longer could also lead to more spending and a boost to the local economy.

Many in tourist areas like the Sunshine Coast complain of the fact that shops and restaurants are either not open or close too soon on weekend nights.

In some places, finding a place to have a coffee at night, even during weekdays, can be a problem.

 The Fair Work Commission will today deliver its long-awaited decision - one that is expected to ignite a political fight between the Labor and the Coalition.

The ABC reports it will decide whether Sunday penalty rates should be brought in line with Saturday penalty rates, with employers and some Coalition MPs arguing they are no longer appropriate.

The Productivity Commission recommended Sunday rates be reduced in December 2015 along with 70 other recommendations for workplace reform.

But Labor and the union movement remain strongly opposed to cutting rates.

What do you think? Should penalty rates be cut? 

Retailers argue that changing the rules will lead to more jobs - and more shifts on Sunday - so workers will be better off.

With so many small businesses in Queensland, it's not hard to imagine where they may stand on the issue.

The counter argument, of course, is perhaps we just have too many shopping hours and days now.

Will opening the doors to more Sunday trading impact precious family time or provide more flexibility during the week?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks opinion penalty rates queensland retail shopping tourism

