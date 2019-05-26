Time for Firebirds to deliver: Nevins

Caitlyn Nevins says it's crunch time for the Firebirds. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Caitlyn Nevins says it's crunch time for the Firebirds. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

THE Firebirds are determined that their Super Netball finals hopes are not about to go to the dogs.

Winless, second-last on the ladder and hit by injuries to key personnel, the battered and bruised Firebirds take on the Thunderbirds in Adelaide on Sunday, desperate to kickstart their 2019 campaign.

The Firebirds can afford to drop just two of their remaining 10 matches if they want to be in the hunt for a top four berth.

Losing to last year's wooden spooner is not an option if the Firebirds are fair dinkum. As improved as Adelaide have been in 2019, they are still there to be beaten.

Queensland vice-captain Caitlyn Nevins said it was time for the Firebirds to deliver.

"It's backs-to-the-wall and we absolutely need to start turning things around,'' Nevins said.

"We are disappointed that we haven't been able to put our best performance out there yet but we haven't lost that belief either.

"A lot of the things that need to be fixed are things that are in our control. Once things start to click, I think it's going to set our season on fire.

Caitlyn Nevins insists the finals are still within reach. Picture: Tara Croser

"We are looking to do that this weekend otherwise those finals hopes become a little bit further out of reach.''

Nevins said the famed Firebirds culture was coming to the fore.

"This year our focus has been on the person before the athlete and the culture is as strong as it's ever been which is really important when times do get tough,'' she said.

"We can keep communicating to one another and we are able to implement change really quickly.

"We've got some great processes in place and the game plan that Rose (Jencke) has been setting each week has been awesome. We just haven't been executing it.

"We know we can start well and we know we can chase down a lead if we don't start well. It's just a matter of putting the nail in the coffin and finishing things off.''