Time for our politicians to step up and solve jobs crisis

Keagan Elder

OPINION:

IT IS time for our political representatives, the men you elected to lead our region to a brighter future, to step up to the plate and create some real job growth.

Keith Pitt, Ted Sorensen, Bruce Saunders and Llew O'Brien were all chosen by the majority of you reading this to help solve our job crisis, among other issues facing our communities.

Voters have said for consecutive elections now that employment opportunities should be at the top of the list of priorities for our politicians.

Yet for years we have continued to see dismal unemployment figures.

It is absolutely ridiculous to think someone who moved to the Bay in December 2017 could still be searching for a job in January 2019.

The majority of our political representatives have been in power for consecutive terms.

So what progress have they made in bringing long term employment opportunities to Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounds?

In Thursday's Chronicle we will continue covering the latest on our region's job crisis and how your politicians have promised to tackle the issue.

It's time for our politicians to be innovative, to be bold, to do what they promised, to do what they were elected to do and lead us to a brighter future.

