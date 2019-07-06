Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's time to stop smacking children.
It's time to stop smacking children. Contributed
News

OUR SAY: Parents, it's time to stop smacking children

Carlie Walker
by
6th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE debate about physical discipline has raged for years and shows no sign of abating.

A Perth mum who faced court and was fined $750 for smacking her daughter with a wooden spoon has brought the issue back into the headlines.

For generations a smack has been deemed acceptable.

Even the use of a belt wouldn't have raised many eyebrows not too long ago.

Many people believe that with a bit more physical discipline, it would be easier to keep children today in line.

But it's hard to overlook the many studies that have shown smacking, hitting and other forms of causing pain can lead to aggression, anti-social behaviour and mental health problems.

Many experts argue that smacking is not an effective technique when it comes to disciplining children.

Once I would have argued, like many others, that I got the odd smack growing up and it didn't do me any harm.

But I think as more information becomes available that shows the damage it can do, we need to move away from physical punishment.

It's illegal to use a wooden spoon to punish a murderer, so why is it okay to discipline our children with violence?

The need to resort to violence comes out of frustration or, in many cases, not knowing what action to take next.

It's time we turned to other forms of discipline, one that respects a child's right to live without physical punishment.

More Stories

fcopinion opinion our say smacking
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    premium_icon Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    Crime A botched smash and grab was the last straw for a Hervey Bay business which has now closed for good

    POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

    premium_icon POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

    News She said today's event will begin with the Proud Marys morning tea.

    Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

    premium_icon Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

    Crime The car was reported stolen from a Brisbane address on June 6

    'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

    premium_icon 'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

    Crime He was asked by a prison officer to be searched in another room