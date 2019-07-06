OUR SAY: Parents, it's time to stop smacking children

THE debate about physical discipline has raged for years and shows no sign of abating.

A Perth mum who faced court and was fined $750 for smacking her daughter with a wooden spoon has brought the issue back into the headlines.

For generations a smack has been deemed acceptable.

Even the use of a belt wouldn't have raised many eyebrows not too long ago.

Many people believe that with a bit more physical discipline, it would be easier to keep children today in line.

But it's hard to overlook the many studies that have shown smacking, hitting and other forms of causing pain can lead to aggression, anti-social behaviour and mental health problems.

Many experts argue that smacking is not an effective technique when it comes to disciplining children.

Once I would have argued, like many others, that I got the odd smack growing up and it didn't do me any harm.

But I think as more information becomes available that shows the damage it can do, we need to move away from physical punishment.

It's illegal to use a wooden spoon to punish a murderer, so why is it okay to discipline our children with violence?

The need to resort to violence comes out of frustration or, in many cases, not knowing what action to take next.

It's time we turned to other forms of discipline, one that respects a child's right to live without physical punishment.