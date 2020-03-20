Menu
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Offbeat

Amid panic, time for some well-meming fun

20th Mar 2020 5:35 AM

Coronavirus induced social isolation is now well underway, offices clearing out and employees setting up shop at home in pyjamas with a pet on their lap as they work.

Behind the safety of our laptops we have seen some truly questionable behaviour from anxious shoppers and preppers.

Knife fights over toilet paper, mass purchasing medication we don't even use and the rampant abuse of poor service staff just doing their job.

So, take a break from the news feeds, can check out some coronavirus memes for a laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Time for some well-meaning fun

