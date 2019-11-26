Time limits introduced for Coast's boating facilities

TIME limits have been adopted for boats at council-managed floating walkways and pontoons.

Councillor Zane O'Keefe said Fraser Coast Regional Council managed a number of facilities, the majority of which were owned by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"The time limits will assist council to manage the facilities to maximise the number of boaties that can use them while ensuring everyone's safety," he said.

Unless otherwise indicated, the time limit for floating walkways at boat ramps is 10 minutes on the sides used primarily for the launch and retrieval of vessels and 24 hours on the landward/external face.

The changes apply to floating walkways at River Heads, Maaroom, Tuan, South St (Lamington Bridge), and Lions Park (Burrum Heads).

For floating pontoons, the time limit is 30 minutes on the side primarily used for berthing vessels and unlimited for tenders mooring on the landward/inner face, unless otherwise signed.

The floating pontoons covered include the recently constructed March St pontoon in Maryborough and the Ross St pontoon at Burrum Heads, with construction due to start later this month.



Cr Zane O'Keefe said boating and fishing were important recreational pursuits on the Fraser Coast.

"Public boat ramps are shared spaces, and the changes will help us maximise the number of boaties that can safely use the recreational facilities and ensure everyone can head out on to the water quickly," he said.