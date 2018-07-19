Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer - U/14 Buccaneers (red & blue) v Capalaba Bulldogs.
Soccer - U/14 Buccaneers (red & blue) v Capalaba Bulldogs. Alistair Brightman
Soccer

Time, patience is needed before success comes

Matthew McInerney
by
19th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay's football community must give the Buccaneers time to develop its junior talent, according to Football Queensland's state technical director.

FQ assured the Buccaneers it would not sanction the club after its withdrawal from the under-18s competition.

The Buccaneers were issued a show cause notice in relation to its licence breach last week. Football Queensland Wide Bay addressed the notice in a 14-page document.

FQ also made a commitment to work with the Buccaneers to alleviate the "unique challenges” the FQWB club has faced in its inaugural FQ Premier League season.

FQ's state technical director Gabor Ganczer said he believed the Buccaneers' system was working well, but urged local supporters to have patience as players developed.

Wide Bay is yet to win a game across the the now withdrawn U18s, U20s and Men's competition. Both the seniors and U20s have conceded more than 100 goals each, and scored 16 across both grades.

Ganczer referenced the club's U13s and U15s teams as a measure for the club's success.

The U13s are third, just one win behind Peninsula Power, while the U15s are fourth.

"I believe the system is going great through the juniors,” he said. "If you take care of the juniors, in a few years they will fully support the region.

"There's already great signs from this competition.”

It is for those young players the senior Buccaneers have and will continue to persist through their arduous debut in the state league.

Wide Bay will host Souths United at Martens Oval, Bundaberg on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

fcsport football queensland premier league fqpl wide bay buccaneers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fires ignite suspicion after several break out

    premium_icon Fires ignite suspicion after several break out

    News An investigation is under way to determine the cause of seven fires which broke out in Mungar and surrounding areas on Tuesday night

    ROADWORKS: Major intersection makeover could finish early

    ROADWORKS: Major intersection makeover could finish early

    News Motorists will still face delays as the work continues

    Six reasons to buy a subscription to the Chronicle

    Six reasons to buy a subscription to the Chronicle

    News Getting leading coverage of the region's hot issues is one reason

    Adult gymnasts represent the Fraser Coast at competition

    premium_icon Adult gymnasts represent the Fraser Coast at competition

    News For some, it was there first ever competition in the sport.

    • 19th Jul 2018 11:35 AM

    Local Partners