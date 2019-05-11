Time to bounce back

FOCUS: Brothers Bulldog Daniel Spann kicks the ball out of defence against the Hervey Bay Bombers earlier this season. The sides play for a third time today.

FOCUS: Brothers Bulldog Daniel Spann kicks the ball out of defence against the Hervey Bay Bombers earlier this season. The sides play for a third time today. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The Brothers Bulldogs admit getting 100 points a game is something it is trying to do in AFL Wide Bay.

But it isn't the end of the world if the side doesn't do it.

The Bulldogs play Hervey Bay today down at Norm McLean Oval in the third clash between the sides this year.

Both have won one game.

But in a statistic that is damning for Bundaberg sides, none of them have scored more than 100 points in a contest this season.

Hervey Bay's Bay Power and the Bombers have done it five times between them with the sides winning those matches when it has happened.

The Bulldogs have been losers in round three and round five, against the Power and Bombers respectively, after it happened.

"Last year every team got on top when they scored 100 or more points,” Brothers coach Jack Sickerdick said.

"Over 100 points is 15 or 16 goals, which is a challenge.

"Kicking 15 or 16 is something we don't really do, we aren't a good scoring team.

"But we're trying to put it into the boys that it is something we want to do.”

Sickerdick admitted defence was also vital in stopping the opposition from doing it against them.

The coach said it didn't work last week against the Power.

"They (Power) played a great game,” he said.

"They got the better of us in the wet and muddy conditions down there.”

Sickerdick said it was one game that wouldn't be talked much.

But he wanted the side to learn their mistakes from last week and put them into practice against the Bombers.

"We want to go fast, not hesitate,” he said.

"Back our midfielders in and not just bomb it in to our forward 50.

"We try and move forward and take what we learnt from last week.”

The Bulldogs will be chasing its first win against the Bombers in Hervey Bay since 2017.

The game starts at 1pm with the reserves playing at 11am.