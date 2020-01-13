Unmarked grave for man who helped build M’boro

Charles Henry Crystall in 1912 when he was a councillor on Maryborough City Council.

Charles Henry Crystall in 1912 when he was a councillor on Maryborough City Council.

WHENEVER I walk through the columns at the entrance to Maryborough City Hall, I admire the architecture and think of the history that has taken place within this significant building.

It has played a role in the lives of so many people over the decades since it was completed in 1908.

Last week as I walked out into the sunshine after a meeting I thought of one particular man who knew the building very well: Charles Henry Crystall.

Crystall was a councillor on the Maryborough City Council immediately after the hall was built, from 1909 to 1913 and came agonisingly close to being elected mayor in February 1911.

I often think of the men and women of previous generations who worked out of the council chambers before me, and draw inspiration from them and how they met the challenges of different eras.

Crystall didn't just work in the Maryborough City Hall, though - he built it.

Crystall built Maryborough City Hall before he became a councillor on the Maryborough City Council.

In response to the call for tenders in December 1906, the firm of Crystall and Armstrong was contracted to build the civic building for just under £9000.

It was designed by one of Queensland's most accomplished architects, Robin Dods.

While it wasn't his first occupation, Crystall was an industrious and successful builder for many years.

He first went into partnership with JT French, but in 1884 this firm was liquidated, and soon after he was in partnership with HG Armstrong and later HC Armstrong.

He was born in central London in June 1855, and came to the colony of Queensland as a young and ambitious man; arriving in Maryborough in 1874, a time when the town was booming as a result of the Gympie Gold Rush.

Crystall was in the police force before he found his calling as a building contractor; being skilled in building, joinery and also as a draftsman.

During his years as a councillor, he took a very active interest in the public works being undertaken or considered across Maryborough; be they bridges, roads, pipes or buildings.

He passed away in February 1922, aged 68.

The funeral at the Wesley Church (a very handsome building that we have sadly lost) was well attended by a large cross-section of the community.

Among the pall bearers were the mayor, Harold Reed, and the town clerk, David Woodrow. The flag at City Hall was flown at half-mast as a tribute of respect to his memory.

The unmarked grave of Charles Henry Crystall at the Maryborough Cemetery.

From the Wesley Church, his remains were taken to the Maryborough Cemetery and there, as Reverend Lewis performed the last rites beside the gravesite, his coffin was lowered into plot C879.

I am not sure what type of memorial I was expecting to find honouring the memory of a man who built the City Hall and so many other buildings that grace our city.

In a cemetery with many interesting and grand memorials I did expect something though; not an unmarked grave.

Perhaps it is time that we honoured the memory of Charles Henry Crystall and build a memorial at his grave.