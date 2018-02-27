Time to rally up support for a good community cause

With organisations like Rally For A Cause hosting the Dunga Derby each year, it's evident community spirit is aplenty on the Fraser Coast.

HOW a community looks after locals is a measure of its spirit.

Fund-raising launched last Thursday for the 2018 Dunga Derby Rally, and once again we will see worse for wear, sticker- covered cars making their way around town before they embark on adventures unknown across the state.

All in the name of helping others.

We are incredibly lucky to live in a region which is home to a charity like Rally For A Cause, holding local events to help local families fighting uphill battles against illness and other issues out of their control.

Last year we all saw the community come together to give Aedan Harris' family home a once-in-a- lifetime makeover.

But it's important to note, plenty of other families and people benefit from the money raised by Rally For A Cause.

In the coming months we will be telling those stories in the pages of the Chronicle.

Locals changing the lives of other locals - it's brilliant.

It's not too late to enter in this year's Dunga Derby with more than a dozen spots available for teams.

The requirement is to raise at least $2000 per team, not to mention the adventure across regional Queensland is an experience in itself.

If you're interested in joining, please head to rallyforacause.org.au