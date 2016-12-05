Time to stop animal deaths at pound

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for ways to reduce the number of dogs and cats at the pound from being killed.

The motion moved by Deputy Mayor George Seymour was passed unanimously at last week's meeting.

Cr Seymour said the council should be aiming to get the number to zero.

"Over the past couple of years we have significantly decreased the numbers of animals being put down and worked with a range of groups and volunteers to re-home animals.”

Contact the adoption centre at 1300794929.