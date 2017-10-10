Time to wine and dine at Diner en Blanc

CHEERS: Jane and Gareth Davies enjoy some wine at a mock set up of Diner en Blanc which is coming to the Fraser Coast later this month.

CHEERS: Jane and Gareth Davies enjoy some wine at a mock set up of Diner en Blanc which is coming to the Fraser Coast later this month. Inge Hansen

SOON the secret location for the region's most exclusive dinner party will be revealed but not before last minute guests have the chance to sign up.

Limited tickets are still on offer top those keen to dress in white and enjoying fine dining in an unexpected location.

The region's first Diner en Blanc is being held on October 28.

Event host Councillor Daniel Sanderson, said the unique celebration was essentially a "chic pop up picnic".

"It's a place to come together with friends and a main part of the event is to actually make friends," Cr Sanderson said.

"It's held at a mystery location which is one of the more exciting factors of this event."

Guests are not informed of the location of the event until they have been picked up from a departure point in Maryborough or Hervey Bay.

Diner en Blanc is held annually in 80 countries across the world.

<<READ MORE ABOUT LOCAL EVENTS ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

The invitation system is quite similar to that of a country club, you have to already be a member of the "club" or be invited by a member in order to attend.

Ticket sales have been extended to the October 19 at $50 per ticket. A registration fee of $12 must also be made.

The unique invite system comes with a unique dress code.

"You have to dress in white from head to toe," Mr Sanderson said.

"For ladies, they can wear gold, silver and rose gold (jewellery)."

The event is not BYO. Alcohol and drink packages can be reserved online through the Diner en Blanc e-store prior to the event.

More than 1000 people expressed their interest in the event with 650 tickets available.

For more information or to register visitfrasercoast. dinerenblanc. com/register.