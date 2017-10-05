28°
TIMELAPSE: Watch Fraser Coast mural painted in minutes

Inge Hansen
THE painting of a mural which takes just six minutes to watch took Akos Juhasz three weeks to complete.

After being approached by Fraser Coast Regional Council to paint the mural in Hervey Bay, Mr Juhasz got to work and filmed the entire process.

And after two days of editing, Mr Juhasz completed the time lapse.

"It's exciting to watch it," he said.

"It's interesting to watch yourself because it's totally different when you're doing it as opposed to watching it from the outside."

Titled Tribute to the Great Masters, the mural is inspired by famous artists including Picasso, Gusav Klimt, Johannes Veneer and Van Gogh.

You can see the mural on the corner of Main Street and Old Maryborough Road.

To view Mr Juhasz' work visit www.facebook.com/akosattilajuhasz/.

ARTISTIC: Artist Akos Juhasz spent nearly three weeks creating the mural in Hervey Bay which features the famous works of Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Johannes Vermeer and Van Gogh. Inge Hansen

