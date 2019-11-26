TIMELINE REVEALED: What is happening near sports precinct

To improve the flow of traffic in and out of the Nikenbah Sports Precinct, council is installing slip lanes on Woods Rd

THE timeline for the upgrade to the roads accessing the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct has been revealed.

Fraser Coast Regional Council today confirmed the $175,220 project for installation of slip lanes on Woods Rd had been awarded to QCivil and was scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The works are expected to be finished by end of January, 2020 weather permitting.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the sport and rec precinct had proven to be popular and is attracting more use than envisaged.

"To improve the flow of traffic in and out of the site council is installing slip lanes on Woods Rd," he said.

"The changes will allow through traffic heading to Maryborough or Hervey Bay to slip past the traffic turning into the facility.

"As with all roadworks there will be minor delays so if you can avoid using Woods Rd for a few weeks please do so."

Woods Rd will remain open while the project is undertaken.

The roadworks are just one of two separate projects to make accessing the Nikenbah Sports Precinct safer as at the same time the Department of Transport and Main Roads is upgrading the Booral Rd and Woods Rd intersection.

The $480,000 project includes widening Booral Rd to provide dedicated right and left turn lanes at the Woods Rd intersection.

Dedicated turn lanes improve safety by separating through and turning traffic, reducing the potential for rear-end crashes.

The project, funded under the Queensland Government's Safer Roads Sooner program, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, weather permitting.