What complaints your councillors have faced

MAYOR Chris Loft is due to face the Local Government tribunal, but he isn't the first current councillor to find himself in hot water over inappropriate conduct.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council's public complaints register lists details of all the complaints registered for councillors since 2012.

Below is our timeline of current councillors who have found themselves in trouble over inappropriate conduct or misconduct during their term:

Cr Stuart Taylor:

June 7, 2014 - complaint relating to comments made in a news interview on June 4, 2014. On June 23, 2014, Cr Taylor was found to have breached S176(4)(a) of the Local Government Act and was reprimanded for inappropriate conduct.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

Cr Darren Everard:

May 28, 2015 - disclosure of emails without approval. Cr Everard was reprimanded for inappropriate conduct and made to provide a written apology and undertake further councillor training.

November 15, 2015 - created emails from fake addresses and sent them to media. Cr Everard was referred to the Department of Local Government and reprimanded for inappropriate conduct.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Darren Everard is sworn in. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Cr Denis Chapman:

November 23, 2016 - failed to deal with a perceived conflict of interest while discussing the removal of parking fees in the Hervey Bay Hospital car park. Cr Chapman was counselled about the misconduct and made an admission of error at the council meeting on December 1, 2016.

Cr Denis Chapman. Blake Antrobus

Mayor Chris Loft:

February 27, 2014 - as a councillor, disclosed information about a vacancy in Fraser Coast Opportunities prior to public advertisement.

February 27, 2014 - as a councillor, emailed a number of external recipients regarding the removal of tourism brochures from the City Hall Tourist Information Centre.

May 5, 2016 - public criticism of councillors Stuart Taylor and Daniel Sanderson during a council meeting on May 4, 2016 by challenging their dealing with declared conflicts of interest in matters related to the Sports Precinct Project and stating that he intended to make a formal complaint about them to the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

December 1, 2016 - issued a media statement criciticising fellow councillors over their conduct towards the mayor and attacking Crs George Seymour and Stuart Taylor over their relation to the Labor Party.

April 2017 - reprimanded for inappropriate conduct over access to former chief executive Lisa Desmond's email account.