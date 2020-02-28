Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Island Dingo
Fraser Island Dingo
News

CAUTION: Timely dingo warning ahead of mating season

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISTS have been warned to keep their children close during dingo breeding season on Fraser Island.

The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation issued a statement about the change in dingo behaviour between March and May.

"There will be wongaris (dingoes) testing dominance, protecting territories and chasing off invaders from other packs," it said.

"Wongaris, especially males, will be really cautious during this time and adult males will be competing to mate and will fight to protect their territory - to the death if necessary."

It was also a dangerous time for young dingoes, the statement said.

"Visitors to K'gari, be aware that some wongaris may also try to dominate humans by snarling, nipping or biting so families visiting the island keep your children close."

The warning comes after a horror year on the island last year in which three children were seriously injured in dingo attacks.

More Stories

Show More
butchulla aboriginal corporation dingo fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        premium_icon Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        News Not sure what to do this weekend? Here are some suggestions.

        Prep students go old school for writing lessons

        premium_icon Prep students go old school for writing lessons

        News Sandy Strait State School prep students have stepped back in time by using...

        FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the Strait

        premium_icon FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the...

        News Fraser Coast fishers share their advice for a good day casting out.

        Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

        premium_icon Audit on dangerous Bay road could lead to more upgrades

        News The external audit included 11.9km of the road and 13 intersections