Time’s up for Premier to move on deputy

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has given no guarantees her deputy Jackie Trad will retain her powerful portfolios by today's end, as the she prepares to receive the corruption watchdog's ruling on her integrity saga.

The Crime and Corruption Commission will today reveal whether or not it will investigate the Woolloongabba investment property purchased by Ms Trad's husband, in the Cross River Rail corridor.

Ms Trad has promised to stand aside should an investigation be launched.

The CCC has already spent seven weeks assessing the matter.

What is not clear is what action the Premier or Ms Trad will take if she is cleared of any corrupt conduct allegations but is found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct over the house, which she failed to declare on time.

Ms Palaszczuk told Parliament yesterday she would take action over any code-of-conduct breaches, but would not say what that action would be.

The Premier later refused to say if Ms Trad - the leader of the Left faction and the second most powerful member of the Cabinet - would retain her portfolios of Treasury and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships.

"I don't know what the CCC is going to say," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Let's wait and see what happens."

Ms Trad has already temporarily relinquished control of the Cross River Rail project while the CCC conducts its investigation.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would reveal her decision today, before she flies to Switzerland tomorrow to meet with Olympic bosses.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick is expected to act as premier for the week.

Should Ms Trad stand aside, Mr Dick is one of four people in the running to take over her portfolios, alongside Old Guard leader Kate Jones, Ms Trad's Left factional ally Steven Miles and Ms Palaszczuk herself.

The LNP used the final Regional parliament sitting day in Townsville to launch one final attack on Ms Trad ahead of the CCC's decision.

"There are 88,640 houses for sale in Queensland today - why did the deputy premier's family, company buy that house," Leader of Opposition Business Jarrod Bleijie said as he unleashed an excoriating attack under the protection of parliamentary privilege.

He said she had failed to declare the purchase to Cabinet, the Cabinet Budget Review Committee and to parliament.

"She has failed, failed, failed," he said.

"Even if the CCC come back tomorrow and say that there is no threshold of corruption, there is one only possible outcome from all of this - the deputy premier must resign."

Ms Trad - who has promised to tell her side of the story today - attacked back during Question Time.

She pointed to the former Newman Government's late night sacking of the CCC's parliamentary oversight committee as well as its decision to raise the political donation declaration threshold from $1000 to $13,000.