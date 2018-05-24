TIMEZONE: Exciting arcade set to thrill Hervey Bay

HERVEY Bay's new entertainment arcade is set to turn heads as it prepares for its grand reveal this weekend.

The Hervey Bay Timezone, previously described as one of the most modern centres in the country, has opened its doors after more than eight weeks of construction.

About $2 million was spent on developing the store, which includes brand new lighting, floors and walls and about 75 arcade games and a laser tag zone.

While the doors are open to the public today, the store will have its grand opening this Saturday from 10.30am.

The Chronicle has gained a behind-the-scenes look at the new store, which shows the arcade machines and ticket games, laser tag zone, party room and prize corner are ready for the grand opening.

Timezone Australia marketing manager Jacques Bergh said a lot of work was required to transform the original space from a "bare shell" to the exciting arcade.

"The actual movement of the games didn't take that long, but we had to re-do a lot of the internal design," Mr Bergh said.

"But it's one of the most state-of-the-art Timezones in the country now."

Interest in the arcade has been building since it was first announced in February.

Last week, the lights and arcade machines were switched on in preparation for its opening.

Five artists from Melbourne were hired to design the murals on the arcade's massive laser tag zone.

Mr Bergh said it took them three days to get the maze painted from top to bottom.

He said there would be some final calibrations and cleaning of the store before the grand opening on Saturday.

"When it comes to opening new stores, we try to build an experience, not just an arcade," Mr Bergh said.

"There's something to grab our attention at every corner of the store, from the five or six-year-olds to the 65-year-olds."

Stockland Hervey Bay centre manager Paul Davis said the new arcade was just the right thing needed for the age range in Hervey Bay.

"Timezone is set to be a fantastic new entertainment destination that the whole family can enjoy," he said.

The first 50 people through the store will receive a free $10 powercard for in-store use.