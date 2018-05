LIGHTS AND ACTION: The new laser tag maze at the Hervey Bay Timezone. The building is expected to be opened next Saturday.

SWITCHING on the lights and plugging in arcade machines are the latest signs that Hervey Bay's new entertainment arcade is taking shape.

With a few final touches still being made to the store, Hervey Bay Timezone is set to open to the public next week.

LIGHTS AND ACTION: A sneak preview of the new Hervey Bay Timezone, set to be opened in a week. Blake Antrobus

The new arcade will feature a massive laser maze with hand-drawn murals.

Timezone Australia's marketing manager Jacques Bergh said the planned fitout would make it "one of the best stores in Australia”.