Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Warriors and Cowboys take a knee. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The Warriors and Cowboys take a knee. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Rugby League

San Newman questions timing of NRL protest

by Jai Bednall
15th Jun 2020 10:03 AM

Controversial Australian sports figure Sam Newman has taken a shot at NRL players for kneeling in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters only after the movement became widespread.

Before each of its round five fixtures over the weekend, the NRL's players joined together to kneel in solidarity in support of an issue that has swept the globe.

But Newman questioned why it had taken so long.

The NRL returned after a nine-week break because of the coronavirus on May 28. This weekend was its third round of matches since the death of George Floyd - which sparked the movement.

"If George Floyd's death on May 25th was of such importance, why didn't the NRL kneel in homage at the first opportunity when they played on 28th May?" he wrote.

The Dragons and Sharks take a knee. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
The Dragons and Sharks take a knee. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

South Sydney Rabbitohs owner Russell Crowe revealed the kneeling was officially sanctioned by the NRL and encouraged fans to share photographs of themselves following suit.

Supporters who voiced their criticism about social issues invading sport were quickly told where to go.

A Penrith supporter who was against the move was told to "feel free to unfollow" the club.

 

 

Originally published as Timing of NRL protest questioned

The Eels and Panthers combine. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
The Eels and Panthers combine. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
The Rabbitohs and Titans unite. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The Rabbitohs and Titans unite. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The Raiders and Tigers come together. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
The Raiders and Tigers come together. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

More Stories

afl black lives matter nrl sam newman
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Keep it coming’: Bay hotel boss wants JobKeeper extension

        premium_icon ‘Keep it coming’: Bay hotel boss wants JobKeeper extension

        News ‘We will just have to get to the end of September and see where we’re at’

        Bay teen rushed to hospital with burns to face

        premium_icon Bay teen rushed to hospital with burns to face

        News A patient has been taken to hospital after suffering burns

        M’boro model bound for ‘world fashion capital’

        premium_icon M’boro model bound for ‘world fashion capital’

        Fashion & Beauty ‘It will be an honour and a privilege’

        PHOTOS: Cheers to Hervey Bay's newest hotspot for drinks

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Cheers to Hervey Bay's newest hotspot for drinks

        News 19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar is a hit with Hervey Bay residents