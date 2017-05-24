Tim's in for ultimate trim to help boy with cerebral palsy

MAKE-OVER TIME: Tim Earle has been sporting a beard for 10 years and it's about to come off to help a quadriplegic young boy with cerebral palsy.

FEW things could tempt Tim Earle into parting with his beloved beard but a sick little boy has proven to be his achilles heel.

This weekend the Dogwood Crossing singer will shed 30cm of facial hair and undergo a full body wax at the Beach House Hotel.

In return, the pub's fishing club will gift $4,000 to the family of three-year-old Curra boy Ashton Burns, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy.

The Beach House Bar Flies Club will match that amount. The funds will go towards a new car with wheelchair access.

"I haven't shaved my face for 10 years,” Mr Earle said.

"It's all coming off except for the eyebrows.”

Mr Earle's shave will take place at 5pm, followed by a performance from his band, raffles and auctions.

"I believe as locals it's our duty to do anything we can to help others in need,” he said. "My wife said I should have put it at a higher cost.

"The gig afterwards will be my first time on-stage without a beard.”