Kirsty Spry, 40, was a much-loved mum. She died after a crash on a bridge at Brooweena on Wednesday.
Tin Can Bay truck driver involved in crash that killed mum

JOSH PRESTON
11th Mar 2021 3:20 PM
A 40-year-old Tin Can Bay man was driving a truck involved in a Brooweena crash that killed a young Biggenden mother on Wednesday.

Kirsty Spry, 40, died early this morning after suffering critical injuries in a crash at Brooweena on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Mum, 40, killed in crash near Maryborough

Police have confirmed Kirsty Spry, 40, succumbed to critical injuries after the BMW sedan she was driving collided with a logging truck and flipped off the Brooweena Bridge near Eaton Road about 2.22pm.

Ms Spry was trapped in her vehicle before eventually being freed by emergency services and flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where she died early this morning.

The Tin Can Bay man suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

