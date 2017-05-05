Tinana business on last limb until interchange opens

Supervisor at Ned's One Stop Shop Kelly McKinnon said the store was holding on until the interchange opening in July.

A SERVICE station, crippled by the closure of Maryborough's main entrance, says community support is the only thing is keeping its doors open.

Ned's One Stop fuel station is among several Tinana businesses who have suffered since road works at the nearby Bruce Hwy overpass stopped the once steady flow of traffic from passing through.

The station's supervisor Kelly McKinnon said an article in the Chronicle, which highlighted the businesses plight, had initially encouraged more customers to make the trip out but numbers were down again.

"We're still not managing to get the business we used to,” Ms McKinnon said

"It picked up for a couple of weeks...but seems to have dropped out again.

"Fuel sales are down. It's really hitting the business hard.”

For now, Ms McKinnon hoping the business will hold on until the opening of the new Tinana interchange in July.

"It's extremely unfortunate...we've had to cut back service station hours, and less traffic on the road creates less fuel, less everything,” she said.

"All those people who come out of their way to get their fuel here; it's hugely appreciated, and it holds our heads above water.”