Tinana businesses face more staff cuts from roadworks

UNHAPPY ROADWORKS: Pauline Mowat, who works at Tinana's Pastry Creations, isn't happy with the proposed roadworks. Blake Antrobus

EARLIER this year, Tinana's Pastry Creations was forced to cut staff to deal with economic hardships caused by a major road upgrade.

But the business to cut down on more staff as new roadworks are proposed for the intersection on Gympie and Iindah Rds.

The project, which involves the construction of traffic signals at the intersection, is expected to be completed by April 2018.

It has Pauline Mowat, who works at Pastry Creations, fearing more staff will be cut.

"When the first roadworks came along, it was very quiet because we had no traffic coming through," Ms Mowat said.

"It is a possibility that more staff will be cut.

"These new roadworks will make it very hard, but if we can call on the support of the locals and the tradesman working up in the area, I'm sure we'll get through."

Ms Mowat said it was important people supported their local businesses who were going through the tough time.

Luke Goldstein, who owns Greg's Quality Meats, said there were concerns with the length of the roadworks.

"It's a kick in the teeth, it's very hard to know what will happen," Mr Goldstein said.

"There was a phase for about four months between February and June that was the toughest for us."

The upgrade is expected to cost about $38 million.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he understood how the businesses would be impacted with the changes, but said the roads needed to be made safe for the neighbouring Tinana State School.

"I know it's going to hurt the businesspeople, I understand that, but... it's got to be safer for everyone entering and exiting that school," Mr Saunders said.

"That intersection is dangerous - children's safety comes first, and it would become very problematic if not upgraded."