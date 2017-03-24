Tinana green thumbs score silver in national award

THEY may not look like professional gardeners, but Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy and her fellow students have earned themselves second place in a national environmental initiative competition.

Tinana State School was awarded second place in the National Environmental Initiative Awards, a competition which judged schools on their initiative to reduce their environmental footprint.

The students took the extra initiative by creating an edible garden from their current one, with the produce being used in a cooking program to teach healthy-eating habits through the school.

Tinana State School students Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, Blake Antrobus

"It was really good; an amazing opportunity to be able to enter this video and win second place," she said.

Teacher Robyn Yeates said the students deserved it for all their hard work.

"The leadership of the kids is shown through the garden - they organised the gardening days by themselves and all the planting," she said.