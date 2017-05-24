Tinana interchange construction delayed

Work on the Bruce Highway at the Tinana interchange where the overpass used to be.

THE re-opening of Maryborough's main entrance has been pushed back another month.

Tinana's new Bruce Hwy interchange was originally set to be open to drivers by July but there is now a revised target of August.

A spokesperson for Transport and Main Roads said wet weather associated with Cyclone Debbie had caused the delay.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TINANA INTERCHANGE COVERAGE

The spokesperson said TMR was maintaining regular contact with local businesses in the area about the Tinana interchange upgrade status and changes to traffic conditions.

The $38 million upgrade is expected to improve safety and support future growth in the Fraser Coast.

The project also involves installing traffic signals at the Gympie Road and Iindah Road intersection. These works are expected to be completed over the Christmas and New Year holidays to minimise impacts to Tinana State School.