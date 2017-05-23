Tinana interchange set for earlier completion

MOTORISTS can expect to access the new interchange at Tinana in August, all going to plan.
The project was originally planned for completion in October.
A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson has confirmed the slightly earlier completion, weather permitting.
The project also involves installing traffic signals at the Gympie Road and Iindah Road intersection.
"These works are expected to be completed over the Christmas and New Year holidays to minimise impacts to Tinana State School," the spokesperson said.
The Tinana interchange road works have had an impact on traffic to businesses in the area.
"We are maintaining regular contact with local businesses in the area about the Tinana interchange upgrade's status and changes to traffic conditions," the spokesperson said.
The upgrade is an important project for the district that will deliver improved safety and efficiency, and support future growth in the Fraser Coast.
CURRENT WORKS
- The $38 million Tinana interchange upgrade is forging ahead with all eight concrete girders put in place earlier this month for the new two-span overpass.
- The 32-metre girders, each weighing about 80 tonnes, will support the new overpass that will serve as the northbound off-ramp from the highway to Gympie Road.
- Now working to install the bracing, which allows the girders to act together as a unit. The deck unit will be poured shortly after.
- Bulk earthworks are now complete and pavement construction is well underway.
- Permanent asphalt surfacing work has started and landscaping will take place during June.