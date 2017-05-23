Tinana interchange set for earlier completion

Construction of a $38 million project to upgrade the Bruce Hwy interchange at Tinana, about 5km southwest of Maryborough, is scheduled to start later this year. Pictured is the project layout. Photo Contributed

MOTORISTS can expect to access the new interchange at Tinana in August, all going to plan.

The project was originally planned for completion in October.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson has confirmed the slightly earlier completion, weather permitting.

The project also involves installing traffic signals at the Gympie Road and Iindah Road intersection.

"These works are expected to be completed over the Christmas and New Year holidays to minimise impacts to Tinana State School," the spokesperson said.

The Tinana interchange road works have had an impact on traffic to businesses in the area.

"We are maintaining regular contact with local businesses in the area about the Tinana interchange upgrade's status and changes to traffic conditions," the spokesperson said.

The upgrade is an important project for the district that will deliver improved safety and efficiency, and support future growth in the Fraser Coast.

CURRENT WORKS