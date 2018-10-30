Tinana kindy gets drawing for Craftfest

Creating a placemat for the CraftFest competition were (from left) Hume Christen, 4, Isabella Dahan, 4, and Annie Shipp, 5.

THERE are 47 young students who have been busy creating their best artworks to enter into CraftFest 2018's placemat competition.

Tinana Preschool and Kindergarten director and early childhood teacher Jaime Voigt said it was a good opportunity for the children to go and see their work and take pride in it.

"This is also great for their fine motor skills, we want them always doing more and more drawing," Jaime said.

"We have also spoken to them about the placemats going to soldiers overseas and even though they are young some of them have mentioned that there are people over there fighting.

"We have also been talking about Australia and encouraged them to draw some of our Australian animals, which they have taken and interest in.

"We said to the children that their drawings will remind those soldiers of home.

"There is Kael's drawing of the footballers and I thought it was a really nice picture to send over.

"They are really enjoying using different mediums like pastels, charcoals, watercolours, pens and pencils and they have been a lot of combined mediums which is great to see them exploring different things.

"We have explained a few ideas but they generally come up with their own ideas, which we encourage them to do.

"They also reflect on what they have learnt at kindy or at home and it comes out in their artwork."

Maryborough Artisan members, who host and co-ordinate the CraftFest, have been inundated with entries but said the competition was still open.

"We have challenged the community to create a placemat which will be included in the Care Packs for the Troops," artisan president Desleigh Baynes said.

"As the members wanted all age groups of the community to be involved they have created sections for the over 70 age group as well as the under 6 years age group."

Members were also encouraging people to donate their favourite snacks and food items to go into Care Packs.

The CraftFest, held early November, showcases the extraordinary talent of local artisans who will sell, display and demonstrate their creations.

"The fest artisans attending will have a diverse range of handcrafts including art glass, paper crafts, resin jewellery, candles, felted items, beautiful turned timber items and much more.

"The Fraser Coast Lace Makers, Maryborough Spinners and Weavers, and the Maryborough Woodturners and Wood Craftmen's Guild will be holding demonstrations.

"CraftFest is in its eleventh year and will also be celebrating the 110th anniversary of the City Hall."

Maryborough Hospital and Maryborough Special School will be the beneficiaries of CraftFest.

Entry is $3 per adult, children under 12 years free with paying adult.