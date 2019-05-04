Tinana local ready for a State Title shot in wingless class

SPEEDWAY: For Dan Moes this weekend is shaping up as a great opportunity to secure the wingless Queensland Title.

The Tinana local started his journey in speedway in 2005 moving from Forumla 500's into the wingless catergory in 2010.

In 2013 he spent a couple of years racing V8 Sprint cars before having a break from racing.

This year has seen the return of Moes to the track competing in the wingless catergory.

"It is great to be back racing,” Moes said.

He understands that he will have to race well to have a chance to win the title.

"Dave Eggins is fast and clean,” he said.

"He is on top of his game at the moment,”

For Moes the game plan for the weekend is simple.

"Be consistent in the heats, gain a good spot for the final and go as hard as you can,” Moes said.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller is a fan of Moes.

"He is a previous State Champ in Wingless and better than that he is a local,” Moller said.

"He is a top bloke and has been one of the top competitors in the wingless class for a long time,”

Moller believes we will see the #Q4 up near the top this weekend.