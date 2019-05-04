Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wingless Sprints Dan Moes (4) and Matt Wright.
Wingless Sprints Dan Moes (4) and Matt Wright. Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Tinana local ready for a State Title shot in wingless class

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
4th May 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: For Dan Moes this weekend is shaping up as a great opportunity to secure the wingless Queensland Title.

The Tinana local started his journey in speedway in 2005 moving from Forumla 500's into the wingless catergory in 2010.

In 2013 he spent a couple of years racing V8 Sprint cars before having a break from racing.

This year has seen the return of Moes to the track competing in the wingless catergory.

"It is great to be back racing,” Moes said.

He understands that he will have to race well to have a chance to win the title.

"Dave Eggins is fast and clean,” he said.

"He is on top of his game at the moment,”

For Moes the game plan for the weekend is simple.

"Be consistent in the heats, gain a good spot for the final and go as hard as you can,” Moes said.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller is a fan of Moes.

"He is a previous State Champ in Wingless and better than that he is a local,” Moller said.

"He is a top bloke and has been one of the top competitors in the wingless class for a long time,”

Moller believes we will see the #Q4 up near the top this weekend.

fcsport local sport maryborough speedway state title wingless sprints
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    premium_icon OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    News It wasn’t the just the format of PubFest that made is so great, or the fact that we competed for a world record.

    • 4th May 2019 9:00 AM
    GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    News Get ready to party in Maryborough this weekend.

    • 4th May 2019 8:40 AM
    Find confidence with international group

    premium_icon Find confidence with international group

    Whats On Open House meets for M'bro Toastmaster Clubs

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information