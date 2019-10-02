Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tinana mum caught with dead woman's credit card

by Angela Kelly
2nd Oct 2019 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER caught with a dead woman's credit card in her bag has been told to sort out her life, for her daughter's sake.

Tori-Anne Gibbs yesterday pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possessing a suspected stolen item and having a drug utensil.

As well as the credit card, the court heard that a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was also found in Gibbs' handbag, when she was searched outside a Maryborough hotel on June 13 this year.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told the court police detained Gibbs and a man after searching a car they were found in.

The Tinana woman told police she did not know whose credit card it was, it wasn't hers and she couldn't say why she had it in her purse. The car the pair were found in belonged to the dead woman, whose name was on the credit card.

Gibbs admitted the pipe in her handbag was used to smoke methamphetamine and belonged to her.

She was slapped with a $650 fine and a stern warning from magistrate Terry Duroux.

"Stay away from drugs, they will screw up your life as well as your five- year-old child's," Mr Duroux said.

"Stay away from this type of behaviour, you have your whole life before you.

"If I convicted you, this would ruin your chances.

"I never want to see you in here again."

Convictions were not recorded.

More Stories

Show More
fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    CONFERENCE CENTRAL: New event added to Heritage City calendar

    premium_icon CONFERENCE CENTRAL: New event added to Heritage City...

    News From everything Mary Poppins to attracting the Pylon Racing Model Aircraft World Championships, the Heritage City is cementing itself as a conference central

    • 2nd Oct 2019 9:29 AM
    ROLLER DERBY: Weekend of thrills and spills in M'boro

    premium_icon ROLLER DERBY: Weekend of thrills and spills in M'boro

    News She said the kids loved making friends

    • 2nd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards