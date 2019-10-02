Tinana mum caught with dead woman's credit card

A MOTHER caught with a dead woman's credit card in her bag has been told to sort out her life, for her daughter's sake.

Tori-Anne Gibbs yesterday pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possessing a suspected stolen item and having a drug utensil.

As well as the credit card, the court heard that a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was also found in Gibbs' handbag, when she was searched outside a Maryborough hotel on June 13 this year.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told the court police detained Gibbs and a man after searching a car they were found in.

The Tinana woman told police she did not know whose credit card it was, it wasn't hers and she couldn't say why she had it in her purse. The car the pair were found in belonged to the dead woman, whose name was on the credit card.

Gibbs admitted the pipe in her handbag was used to smoke methamphetamine and belonged to her.

She was slapped with a $650 fine and a stern warning from magistrate Terry Duroux.

"Stay away from drugs, they will screw up your life as well as your five- year-old child's," Mr Duroux said.

"Stay away from this type of behaviour, you have your whole life before you.

"If I convicted you, this would ruin your chances.

"I never want to see you in here again."

Convictions were not recorded.