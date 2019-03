A TINANA mum, who was caught with marijuana plants as tall as 2m at her house, has been fined $1200.

Police found 55g of marijuana, seven marijuana plants, a water pipe and digital scales when they searched the house where Kayla Jane Holland lived.

The plants ranged in height from 1-2m, Maryborough Magistrates Court was told yesterday after the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to four charges.