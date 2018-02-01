Tinana named in top Wide Bay suburbs for families

OPEN SPACE: Tinana's Henderson Park promises a rural setting just minutes from town. Pictured is Iindah Road couple Emma and Chris Putney with Cailin, 11, Piper, 5 and 11-week-old Maggie.

OPEN SPACE: Tinana's Henderson Park promises a rural setting just minutes from town. Pictured is Iindah Road couple Emma and Chris Putney with Cailin, 11, Piper, 5 and 11-week-old Maggie. Valerie Horton

FOR Emma and Chris Putney, fresh property figures have confirmed what they have long known - Tinana is a great place to raise a young family.

A report released by Aussie Home Loans and CoreLogic ranked the top suburbs in Wide Bay for families with kids based on their popularity with parents and affordability.

The report revealed housing prices and large block sizes were the key attraction for families.

Tinana placed second on the list for the Fraser Coast, after Oakhurst, with a median house value of $310,631 and an average land area of 2,441sqm.

39.5 per cent of homes in the suburb were owned by people with young children.

In Hervey Bay, Wondunna was the top suburb with 53.7 per cent of homes lived in by young families, a median house value of $498,793 and a land average of 2,075sqm.

The Putneys, who have called Tinana home all their life but recently upgraded to another home in the suburb, say they can enjoy all the benefits of having a decent-sized property while still being close to town.

"We even have the conveniences like having a local post office and shops without needing to go through the CBD," Ms Putney said. "It means we can be closer to other families and have a quieter area to live in."

Aussie CEO James Symond said the quarter acre block "is still fresh in Australians' psyche and families want to enjoy the space that many regional areas still provide."