TINDER: 10 of the Fraser Coast's weirdest dating profiles

There are some weird Tinder profiles out there.

There are some weird Tinder profiles out there.

ONLINE dating is hard enough.

Trying to decipher blurry photos, weed out the catfish and figure out why so many guys share photos of themselves with wild pigs they have slaughtered.

There are funny profiles, endearing profiles and profiles that are downright strange.

Then are the people who seem to be human red flags.

Here are some of the people who are doing online dating wrong.

From the painful pick up lines, to admissions of lying and dodgy use of the words Down Under, there are many examples to choose from on the Fraser Coast.

Have you seen a bad Tinder profile from the region?



Email it to carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au and let me know.