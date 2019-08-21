'Tinnie' grateful for support

CHEERS: Tinnie Hotel owners Jodie and John Johnson with daughter Michaela will celebrate their first year with a nautical themed party.

CHEERS: Tinnie Hotel owners Jodie and John Johnson with daughter Michaela will celebrate their first year with a nautical themed party. Boni Holmes

WHEN Jodie Johnson first started looking for a lifestyle change she saw Maryborough as the shining star with plenty of promise.

Years ago Jodie and husband John bought a property at Owanyilla and fell in love with the Heritage City.

Not until last year did they finally bite the bullet and make the move and bought The Tinana Hotel.

"We found this business by accident and after 31 years of pharmacy decided to do something for ourselves," Jodie said.

"When I walked in the door The Tinnie just grabbed me and I felt a connection to the place."

The husband and wife team, with their daughter Michaela, want to revert the hotel back to its family friendly-to-everybody environment.

Since buying the hotel they have redesigned the beer garden and got the function room up and running - "and there is still work to be done".

Jodie said they had big plans to open the pub right up, bringing the dining to the forefront and sports bar out the back.

"My vision is to take it back to the good old fashioned country pub," she said.

To celebrate their first birthday they will hold an Eight Til Late nautical themed party on Saturday, August 31.

Fraser Coast's family trio, Harding's House will perform indi, rock, pop, roots covers and originals at The Tinnie. contributed

Local band Harding's House will entertain and there will be Jim Beam tastings, plenty of giveaways and super drink specials.

"We have so grown over the last year and want to thank the Maryborough community for their support - we are giving back with some great specials and giveaways," Jodie said.

FAST FACTS

The Tinnie, 17 Gympie Rd, Tinana. For more information visit Tinana Hotel "The Tinnie" on Facebook or phone 4301 8323.

Lunch and dinner is served Wednesday to Sundays.