A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

IT IS said that Elton John's music has the power to move anyone.

That included an expectant mother who went in labour, with her little boy cuing a perfect entry into the world.

A Tiny Dancer born into the world: As Elton John played Tiny Dancer in Coffs Harbour a soon to be mother was induced into labour.

"Last night (Tuesday) someone nearly gave birth at the show during Tiny Dancer," Elton told the crowd.

"They were rushed to hospital and she had a beautiful little boy so that's what we do to people.

Elton John Tiny Dancer: Elton John performs Tiny Dancer at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"So if any of you are pregnant tonight watch out."

The little boy was born in Coffs Harbour Hospital, which is located just around the corner from Coffs Harbour's Ce.x Coffs International Stadium where Elton and the band were performing on Tuesday night.

Elton John Bennie and the Jets : Elton John opens at C.ex Coffs International Stadium with Bennie and the Jets.

Elton shared the story with his fans during his Wednesday night concert - the band's 175th concert during his final World Tour.

"We are just about a little over half way," Elton said.

Coffs Harbour's two shows attracted a combined crowd over two nights of 28,000 fans.

Elton and the band head to the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday March 4 before rounding out the Australian leg with a closing show at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, March 7.